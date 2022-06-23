Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.87

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 9369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,887,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 119,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 120,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 562,418 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 548,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

