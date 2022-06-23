Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Gap Down to $286.40

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $286.40, but opened at $280.00. Accenture shares last traded at $279.67, with a volume of 15,494 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.63 and a 200-day moving average of $330.28. The firm has a market cap of $179.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

