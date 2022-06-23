Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,721,000 after buying an additional 323,422 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $280.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.63 and a 200-day moving average of $330.28. The firm has a market cap of $177.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.85.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

