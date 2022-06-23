Adappter Token (ADP) Hits Market Cap of $14.53 Million

Adappter Token (ADP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Adappter Token has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Adappter Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Adappter Token has a total market cap of $14.53 million and $2.74 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00109706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00076671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Adappter Token was first traded on August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 869,334,067 coins. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

