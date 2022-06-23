ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.25. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 4,787 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:AEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.