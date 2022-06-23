ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.25. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 4,787 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.57.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
- Worthington’s Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
- Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.