Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given New €135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €141.00 ($148.42) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANNSF. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($152.63) to €141.00 ($148.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($168.42) to €162.00 ($170.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($168.42) to €152.00 ($160.00) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $141.84 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $179.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.13.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.