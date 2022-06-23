Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at SVB Leerink

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 220.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 34,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,522. The company has a market capitalization of $346.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 58.18% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

