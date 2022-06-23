AirSwap (AST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.93 Million

AirSwap (AST) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $352,730.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

