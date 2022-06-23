Algoma Steel Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of ASTL traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 360,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,581. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 1.78. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.