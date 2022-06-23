Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $188,578.94

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $188,578.94 and approximately $23,105.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00108393 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00399308 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013990 BTC.

About Alliance Fan Token

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

