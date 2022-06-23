Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

