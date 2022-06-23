Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.09

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Aluminum Co. of China has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aluminum Co. of China to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

ACH stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54.

Aluminum Co. of China ( NYSE:ACH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 182,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

