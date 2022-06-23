American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

American Express stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.65. 72,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,929. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.95. American Express has a 1-year low of $136.49 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.