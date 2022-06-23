American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.70

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.70 and traded as high as $21.98. American Vanguard shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 249,543 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $658.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

In other news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

