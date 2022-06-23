Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 166.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,508 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 311.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,037,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 785,443 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.