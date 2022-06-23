Arcona 1-Day Volume Tops $10,241.00 (ARCONA)

Arcona (ARCONA) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Arcona coin can currently be bought for $0.0838 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arcona has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Arcona has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $10,241.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00102277 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00077776 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00315075 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Arcona Profile

Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. Arcona’s official website is www.arcona.io/index.html . The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona . Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

