Ark Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $61.27 million and $11.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,877,241 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.