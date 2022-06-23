Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $197.50 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $210.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.90 and a 200-day moving average of $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.