ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.29

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 268372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASAZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

