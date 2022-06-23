AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

