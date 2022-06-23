Avaii Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $5,507,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 86,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.95. 282,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,979. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.