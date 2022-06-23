Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. 20,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 279,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
Several brokerages recently commented on AVAH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens cut Aveanna Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
In related news, COO Jeff Shaner bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,221,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,660.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Rodgers bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 107,973 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
