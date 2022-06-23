Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. 20,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 279,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens cut Aveanna Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Shaner bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,221,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,660.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Rodgers bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 90,136 shares of company stock valued at $259,733 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 107,973 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

