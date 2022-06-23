AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

AZEK opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AZEK has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AZEK by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 563,637 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

