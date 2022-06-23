B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 15,768 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,768 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $200,726.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,153.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00.

Shares of LAZY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. 187,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,994. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.80. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 4,422.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

