BaaSid Market Cap Achieves $4.14 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $69,851.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

