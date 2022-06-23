Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 225 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 17.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Mastercard by 4.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $316.15 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.06. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

