Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 660 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after buying an additional 177,574 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 434,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,446,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $171.31 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.13 and its 200 day moving average is $174.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.