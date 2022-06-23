Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MSCI by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $400.87 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.14. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

