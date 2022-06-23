Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $512,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $280.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.35 and its 200-day moving average is $343.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

