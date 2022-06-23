Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $137.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

