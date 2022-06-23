Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 2,465 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Shares of HON stock opened at $177.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

