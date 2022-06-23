Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

PYPL stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.52. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

