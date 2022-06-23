Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 14 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,440,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,101.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,252.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,394.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

