Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 62,084 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,084 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.29. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

