Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.40

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$75.40 and last traded at C$75.77, with a volume of 1219022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.81.

The firm has a market cap of C$90.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7745186 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

