Barclays Trims Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Target Price to SEK 236

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from SEK 268 to SEK 236 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETTYF. UBS Group decreased their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.50.

ETTYF remained flat at $$26.20 during trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

