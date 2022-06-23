Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.92. 227,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,597,319. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

