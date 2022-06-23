Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHI. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 430.9% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 115,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,470 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period.

BATS LVHI traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $25.58. 39,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.

