Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $23,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,997. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.146 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

