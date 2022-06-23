Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 239 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,604,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.70. 3,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

