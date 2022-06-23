Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.51

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.51 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18), with a volume of 80,085 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Base Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 35.40 ($0.43).

The firm has a market cap of £176.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.10.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

