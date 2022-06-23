Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 14th

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of BHE stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.12. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $800.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $636.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 170.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 40,212 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics (Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.