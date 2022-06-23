Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 262,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $319,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,376.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,113 shares of company stock worth $430,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 129.7% during the first quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 837,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 99.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 86,390 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 17.7% during the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 200,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 25.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.