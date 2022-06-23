Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of C$15.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Get Benton Resources alerts:

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It has a diversified property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and lithium assets. The company is advancing projects in Ontario, including flagship Far Lake Copper project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as projects, such as the Abernethy, the Armit Lake, the Forester Lake, the Hele, and the Iron Duke projects.

Featured Stories

