Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of C$15.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.
About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)
Featured Stories
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.