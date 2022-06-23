Berenberg Bank Lowers Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Price Target to GBX 215

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:MLI opened at GBX 170 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Industrials REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 168.50 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 204 ($2.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The company has a market cap of £496.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.24.

In other news, insider Louisa Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($42,626.16).

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

