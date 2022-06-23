Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €28.50 ($30.00) and last traded at €28.14 ($29.62). Approximately 89,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.52 ($28.97).

Separately, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

