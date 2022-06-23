Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $234.53

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.53 ($2.87) and traded as low as GBX 200.90 ($2.46). Billington shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.49), with a volume of 2,660 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.22 million and a PE ratio of 338.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Billington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

