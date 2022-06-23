Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Trading 6.6% Higher

Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biotech Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

