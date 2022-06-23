BitBall 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,587.00 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, BitBall has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $782,035.92 and approximately $7,587.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,750.02 or 0.99925762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00038762 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024532 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

