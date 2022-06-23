Bitcoin Plus Trading Up 145.5% This Week (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 66% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00014820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 145.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $559,909.63 and approximately $319.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 185,032 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

